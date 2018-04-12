French Montana Follows Khloe On Instagram After Cheating Scandal: Will Her Ex Help Heal Her?

Is French Montana trying to win Khloe Kardashian back after Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal?! It looks like he’s trying to keep tabs on her now that she’s having some relationship trouble. See the proof!

It’s been four years since Khloe Kardashian and French Montana ended their brief relationship, but now that the reality star’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has allegedly been caught cheating, it looks like her ex is trying to slip back in. The rapper gave Khloe a follow on Instagram just two days after the cheating scandal went public, according to a screen shot obtained by The Shade Room! Of course, French and Khloe did have an amicable breakup, and he’s been seen hanging out with many of her family members in the years since, but the timing of the Instagram follow definitely seems a bit fishy.

Earlier this week, two videos surfaced that appeared to show Tristan being unfaithful to Khloe while she was pregnant with his child. The first was from a night out in New York City on April 7, in which Tristan can be seen looking quite cozy with a gorgeous brunette. Later that night, he was caught heading to his hotel with the same woman. The other video came from October 2017, and seemed to very clearly show Tristan indulging in PDA with two different woman. A woman also came forward to HollywoodLife and claimed that her friend slept with Tristan last October and allegedly has video of it!

Khloe has kept quiet amidst all of this drama, but considering she just posted a sweet, maternity shoot photo with Tristan ONE day before the videos surfaced, it seems like she was completely in the dark about everything that was allegedly going on. Tristan played in his basketball game for the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, although he was booed by the crowd on his home turf.

At the beginning of April, Khloe hit nine months of pregnancy, so she’s literally due to give birth to her and Tristan’s first baby together any day now. Her mom an some other family members are reportedly in Cleveland with her during this difficult time.