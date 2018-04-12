Trump Demanded James Comey Investigate ‘Pee Tape’ Allegations To Reassure Melania

According to James Comey’s new book, Donald Trump asked him to get to the bottom of the alleged “pee tape” in order to put Melania at ease! Here’s all the details!

Remember that bizarre “pee tape” allegations from the infamous dossier by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele that surfaced during the 2016 presidential election? Well, according to former Direct of the FBI James Comey‘s, 57, forthcoming new book, President Donald Trump, 71, asked him to investigation those allegations! “He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’…adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania [Trump], thought it was true,” Comey wrote in A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, via The Daily Beast.

“He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him,” the excerpt continues. This supposed “pee tape” is the allegation that Trump watched Russian prostitutes urinate in the bed of a Moscow hotel suite that the Obamas had once stayed in. The president “strongly denied the allegations, asking — rhetorically, I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes,” Comey added, via The Huffington Post.

Following Trump bringing up the “pee tape,” Comey explained to the commander in chief that the investigation could “create a narrative that we were investigating him personally.” Trump admitted he “might be right” but encouraged Comey to explore the claims anyway. “In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99 percent chance her husband didn’t do that?” Comey wrote. This conversation occurred during the same dinner in January of 2017 in which Trump had asked for “loyalty” from Comey. The then-Director of the FBI had skirted the request. Comey’s book arrives on Tuesday, April 17.