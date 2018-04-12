9 Stars Wearing Nothing To Bed In Their Instagram Selfies: Emily Ratajkowski, Lady Gaga & More

What’s better than gorgeous celebs sharing steamy snaps from bed? Nothing! Take a peek!

Hollywood stars know all their fans are dying to know what goes on in the bedroom! That’s where the action is, right? That’s why loads of stunning stars take the liberty of gifting their followers some jaw-dropping nude selfies from their cozy beds — and we always look! So we felt now is as good a time as any to review some of the hottest nude selfies from bed to come along! Of course, we have to start with Kim “Queen of the Bedroom Selfie” Kardashian, 37! She’s a master at sharing images of herself lounging among the sheets that her fans continually obsess over! But she’s not alone!

Another star who has definitely made a habit of posting scandalous selfies before bed time is Emily Ratajkowski, 26! Few people on planet Earth have as much confidence in their naked form as this svelte stunner and it only takes one glance at one of her nude bedroom selfies to see why! So, so hot! Let’s face it, this girl was born to pose for the camera!

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:26pm PST

Of course, plenty of singers have proven they can turn heads with their bedroom selfies too! Demi Lovato, 25, Rita Ora, 27 ,and even Selena Gomez, 25, have shared some red-hot photos while kicking back in bed as well. Not only can they belt out your favorite songs, they can also dazzle us with their amazing pics as well! Although our fave songstress who often strips down for a bedroom-themed photo shoot has to be Lady Gaga! The 32-year-old songstress reliably dazzles her fandom when she decides to share a pic from her boudoir! And, sure she’s gone through many stages in her career, but her willingness to (nearly) bare it all for Little Monsters hasn’t changed!