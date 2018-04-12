Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Why Blac Chyna’s Living For Their Drama

While fans everywhere are sending love to Khloe Kardashian after hearing about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, Blac Chyna does NOT feel bad. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s ‘living for this drama.’

Pregnancy is meant to be an exciting, happy time, but for mother-to-be Khloe Kardashian, 33, it’s been the complete opposite. Her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, has been caught cheating with not one but at least THREE different women. And while many fans have quickly hopped on the team Koko bandwagon, Blac Chyna, 29, is not taking sides. In fact, she doesn’t even feel bad for Khloe! “Blac is living for this drama. As far as she’s concerned, she’s happy to sit back and watch it all go down. Out of all Rob’s family, Khloe was by far the least friendly and welcoming to her,” a source close to Chyna tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

In case you need a refresher, things between Chyna and Khloe haven’t been good for a while. It all started when Kylie Jenner, 20, started dating Chyna’s baby daddy Tyga, 28, back in 2014. Things got so tense that even Chyna’s BFF Amber Rose, 34, spoke out on their relationship during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “Tyga should be ashamed of himself. For sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby and left that for a 16-year-old who just turned 17,” Amber said referencing Chyna. And after hearing that Koko got involved and basically started a twitter war with Amber in Kylie’s defense.

However, their beef started to die down but was quickly reignited when Chyna began dating Rob Kardashian in 2016. And if you’re a fan of KUWTK, you know Khloe vocalized her disapproval of their relationship rather frequently. And although Khloe has been a doting aunt to Chyna and Rob’s daughter Dream, she and Chyna have not been able to repair her relationship. So, you can sort of understand why Chyna isn’t sending over her condolences. “Blac spent many hours plotting to get even with Khloe, but this is better than anything she could have ever come up with,” our source continued.

Nevertheless, we’re wishing Khloe the best during this difficult time. Following the news of Tristan’s infidelity, Koko is reportedly in labor and her famous family has jetted to Cleveland to be by her side!