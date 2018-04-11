Zayn Malik Casts Gigi Hadid Lookalike In New Video — Will New Song Be About Their Split?

Zayn Malik has been teasing his upcoming music video on Instagram and the clips show Sofia Jampora, a model that has a remarkable resemblance to his ex Gigi Hadid. Will the song reveal what went wrong in their relationship? See the pics here!

Zayn Malik, 25, is gearing up to release a new song from his upcoming album and he took to Instagram to share some video clips of a Gigi Hadid lookalike from the music video that’s set to premiere on Apr.12. The woman in the video is model Sofia Jampora and since she shares a striking resemblance to Zayn’s ex, we can’t help but think the song will be about the former couple’s romance or at least Zayn’s feelings about the breakup! It will definitely be interesting to see if the song or video provides clues into why Zayn and Gigi decided to end things and/or if there was any unknown drama surrounding their split.

While we wait to find out, we’ve been enjoying the former One Direction member’s clues. Zayn’s new music has been making headlines ever since he pulled a Taylor Swift and completely deleted everything on his Instagram before posting clips of the new video. As most people know, Taylor did the same thing on her social media accounts right before she announced her new album, Reputation. Although we don’t have a lot of info about Zayn’s new tune/album yet, the video clips are reminiscent of a thrilling crime movie and words like, “power,” “greed” and “seduction” flashed across the moving images.

Shortly before Zayn started teasing his new music, he announced his break up with Gigi in an Instagram post on Mar. 13 after two years together. Gigi did the same on her social media account and it shocked the duo’s fans. Despite the sad split, it’s good to see Zayn back at doing what he does best: music. We can’t wait to hear what he has under wraps!

Zayn’s new music video will premiere on Apr. 12 at 8am EST.