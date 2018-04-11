Blac Chyna’s Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Asks Her To Marry Him In The Most Unromantic Way

Congrats? Blac Chyna’s beau YBN Almighty Jay just proposed to her… on Instagram. See the weird way he popped the question here!

It looks like things between Blac Chyna, 29, and her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay are getting very serious. On April 10, the rapper, who’s single “Chopsticks,” has more than 10 million YouTube views, asked Blac to marry him. Well, sort of. Instead of getting down on one knee, YBN posted a photo of the reality TV star with the caption, “Will you marry me?” It’s clear they’re not into doing things the traditional way! In the pic, Chyna is seen wearing a vibrant hoodie with white sneakers, and TBH she looks incredible!

Although Chyna has yet to comment on their engagement, we have reason to believe it’s just a joke. After all, they’ve only been dating for a little over a month! But, like they say when you know, you know. So, Chyna may very well be getting hitched, and if that’s the case we’re so here for it. It’s certainly good to see Chyna has found love again following her nasty split from her ex-fiancé and baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 31. Since their breakup, things between the two, who share daughter Dream Kardashian together, haven’t been good. In fact, following Chyna’s Six Flags brawl, Rob is fighting for full custody of Dream.

However, Chyna claims the fight only took place because she was protecting her child. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost,” Chyna posted to her Snapchat on April 2. But unfortunately, Rob doesn’t see it that way. Luckily, Chyna’s man YBN was there and can back her story. Plus, he even held her back as she charged at the woman who she claims tried to touch her kid. Nevertheless, we’re happy to see Chyna’s love life is thriving, and we wish her and YBN the best!