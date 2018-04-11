Chun-Li: 5 Things To Know About The Possible Inspiration Behind Nicki Minaj’s New Single

Nicki Minaj is dropping her single ‘Chun-Li’ on April 12, and in honor of it’s release, we’ve got all the details behind the song’s inspiration!

The Queen is back! After a brief social media hiatus, Nicki Minaj finally broke her silence to announce the release of her upcoming tracks “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” this Thursday. While many fans are praising her return, others are buzzing over the cover for “Chun-Li” in particular. If you haven’t already seen it, the art is a photo of Nicki dressed as a martial arts animated character by the same name. And because the identify of Nicki’s muse is not well known, we’ve put together a list of everything you should know about her! Keep reading below!

Chun-Li is a character in Capcom’s Street Fighter series. She is extremely well known in the gaming world, but is featured in two films, multiple anime, and comic books. She made her first appearance in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior game in 1991. In the series, she’s an expert martial artist who seeks revenge for the death of her father. She’s a strong advocate for justice. Throughout the series, she fights to protect and defend young girls who are mistreated. So, you can understand why Nicki would want to use her as inspiration. She’s pretty cool, right? Laura Bailey is Chun-Li’s English Voice in the video games. Chun-Li is recognized for her investigative skills, beauty, and her ability to be fluent in English. Chun-Li was played by Kristin Kreuk in the 2009 film Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. The film follows Chun-Li’s personal history and her search for justice. It opened at number nine at the American DVD sales chart, and sold 92,830 units in the first weekend. Complex placed her at the top of their list of video games that deserve a spin-off. She was noted as “arguably the most popular female video character ever created.”

We can’t wait to hear Nicki’s song to see how the lyrics pay homage to the beloved anime character!