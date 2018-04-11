Wendy Williams Excited To ‘Lay Into’ Tristan Thompson & Khloe Over Cheating Drama

Wendy Williams is gearing up for one epic ‘Hot Topics’ session. HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Wendy is going to have a ‘field day’ over the Khloe and Tristan cheating drama. Oh, boy…

“Wendy [Williams] is going to have a field day with the latest Khloe [Kardashian] and Tristan [Thompson] cheating drama,” a source close to the daytime talk show host told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “‘Hot Topics’ is going to be complete fire and she is eager to lay into Tristan and Khloe over it. It should be something very controversial to watch. Wendy is salivating on how she is going to address it. People at the show can’t wait to see what she has in store because everyone expects Wendy to not disappoint.”

Wendy, 53, loves to talk about the Kardashians, and she’s not going to let this story slide! The world was completely shocked when a video surfaced of Tristan, 27, partying in New York City just days before Khloe’s set to give birth to their daughter. In the footage, the Cleveland Cavaliers star appears to get very cozy to a model named Lani Blair. He was also allegedly seen entering a hotel with the model. But the Tristan drama didn’t stop there. Another video that was released by TMZ appeared to show Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe by kissing and motorboating two women in Oct. 2017.

HollywoodLife also found out EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe, 33, is “devastated” over this scandal. She’s about to give birth to her first child and the excitement of that has ben “ruined by Tristan.” Khloe has been anxiously waiting to become a mom, and this news must have blindsided her. Just one day before the videos surfaced, Khloe posted the sweetest with Tristan. Her baby bump was on full display, and she captioned the pic: “We are ready whenever you are little mama.” Poor Khloe. The girl has been through so much! She does not deserve this Tristan drama.