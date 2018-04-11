Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Fuchsia Hair Before Coachella — See Her Wild Pink Makeover

Vanessa has been rocking a short bob since December 2017, but now, her hair is PINK, and just in time for festival season! See her new look by clicking below!

Pretty in pink! Vanessa Hudgens, 29, is the new Matrix SoColor Icon ambassador! She showed off the new shades at the Ulta Conference in Houston, Texas in early April. The in-salon treatment come in a ton of colors and there are five NEW, vibrant hues — bubblegum pink, flamenco fuchsia, lavender macaron, retro blue and disco silver. There is also a revolutionary color “eraser” that allows you to strip color and add a new one if you want to switch it up.

These new shades will be available in June, but in the meantime, there are a ton of other hues like orange, yellow, teal, purple, navy and more! Matrix Celebrity Stylist Nick Stenson created two different looks with vibrant pink hues for Vanessa in Texas. Along with the pink ends, he created an effortless, cool-girl style with pretty waves. Here’s how to get her look for Coachella or just for your next summer party!

Get the look:

“Step 1: Get a salon professional to use SoColor Cult for a vibrant hair color available in an extensive palette of shades.

Step 2: Strengthen, revitalize and smooth hair using the Matrix Total Results The-Rebond 3-step system.

Step 3: Mist Matrix Style Link Heat Buffer for a smooth and shiny finish free from heat damage.

Step 4: Flat iron hair to eliminate any frizz or flyaways for a sleek look.

Step 5: Use a 1½ curling wand to create curls throughout hair OR use to flip hair underneath for added volume.

Step 6: Use a small amount of Matrix Style Link Prep Smooth Setter Smoothing Cream around the face to frame and then spray the hair with Matrix Style Link Perfect Style Fixer Finishing Hairspray.”