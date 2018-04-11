Tristan Thompson: New Woman Who Alleges Affair With Khloe’s BF Claims She’s Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian’s week just got a whole lot worse, as a new woman, who claims she slept with Tristan Thompson in the last few months, alleges she’s pregnant.

So. Much. Drama. Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal just got a bit more complicated, as a new woman not only claims she slept with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, but she alleges she’s pregnant, too. Confused? We’re here to help! A woman by the name of Stephanie says she’s expecting in the next few months, according to Daily Mail, but it’s not yet clear if the baby is Tristan’s. Stephanie posted a sex tape on April 10 that she alleges shows her and the NBA player, 27, getting freaky. She also shared a number of graphic text messages, which she claims are from Tristan, that said things like, “I would pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off.” The video and texts were posted by @ms.stephaniee on Tuesday evening before she made her Instagram account private. SEE STEPHANIE’S PICS AND PREGNANCY CLAIM, HERE!

Stephanie did not say when she allegedly hooked up with Tristan, but according to a number of posts on her Instagram account, she’s trying to say she was the woman pictured entering a hotel with Tristan on April 7 in NYC. Various other outlets have already identified that woman as model Lani Blair, but Stephanie seems to be suggesting that she’s the woman in the pictures. Is she telling the truth? Only Tristan knows the answer to that right now. But either way, we feel so bad for Khloe. She’s just days — maybe even hours away from giving birth — and she’s being hit with a lot of unsettling information right now.

As we previously told you, Stephanie’s claims come after Tristan spent the weekend in NYC and was seen both entering and exiting a hotel with a gorgeous female, and allegedly kissing her in a club. A surveillance video was also released by TMZ on April 10, in which Tristan can be seen kissing and motorboating two different woman in D.C. — that video was allegedly recorded in October, when Khloe, 33, was three months pregnant. Rough stuff, right?