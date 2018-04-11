Tristan Thompson & Ex Jordan Craig Made A Sex Tape & It Was Almost Released

Woah! Long before his days with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson allegedly made a sex tape with his baby mama Jordan Craig, and it almost leaked! Find out why here!

Tristan Thompson, 27, cannot catch a break! Just one day after reports and videos surfaced claiming he cheated on his very pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, there’s a new scandal on the horizon! Word has it, Tristan and his baby mama Jordan Craig allegedly made a sex tape that was almost released to the public, according to The Blast. The tape was reportedly filmed in 2016 and resurfaced in 2017 when Tristan began dating Khloe. The outlet claims the tape was stolen off Jordan’s cell phone. Yikes! However, Jordan, who shares one-year-old son Prince Oliver with Tristan, quickly hired a lawyer who helped her “secure the video and destroy it.” What a relief!

Unfortunately for Tristan, the sex tape is the least of his worries…now. As we previously told you, Khloe and the rest of the KarJenner clan are not taking his infidelity lightly, and Koko has reportedly banned him from being in the delivery room when their baby girl arrives! “Khloe is devastated and humiliated,” a source close to the family explained to X17. “She’s trying to keep it together for the sake of the baby’s health, but she’s done with him. She has changed her birth plan, and no longer will allow Tristan to be in the room when she gives birth. Immediately after, she plans on leaving Cleveland and never returning,” the source continued. This is just so sad!

We’re wishing Khloe the best during this difficult time. The Revenge Body star has reportedly gone into labor, and we’re hoping for a stress and drama free delivery. We know Koko will be the best mom ever, and her baby will be surrounded by love! Following Tristan’s infidelity news, a number of celebrities including Jordan have spoken out on the scandal. “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone,” Jordan wrote on her Instagram. What a crazy 24 hours it’s been!

