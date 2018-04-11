Tristan Thompson Filmed Naked In Bed With Another Woman, Source Says: Will The Video Come Out?

A woman who claims to have slept with Tristan Thompson last October allegedly has a video of him in bed after their romp — and it could very well be the next footage to incriminate him amidst his shocking cheating scandal!

Two videos have surfaced that appear to show Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with various women, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned of a third tape that could provide even more evidence that he’s allegedly been unfaithful to his pregnant girlfriend. “There is a video of Tristan without clothes on, in bed, with another woman who is not Khloe,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan slept with a woman in NYC back in October, and she filmed him sleeping in bed with her after they had a fun night together. The video shows him sleeping after sex and you see his two phones on the nightstand. It’s very clearly Tristan in bed.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep for comment.

Our source claims that the video very clearly shows Tristan and this other woman in bed together. “The woman who took it has been sharing it with her friends for months since it happened,” the insider continues. “And now that it’s no longer a secret that Tristan has been fooling around, someone could release the video soon.” Bombshell reports that Tristan may be cheating on Khloe surfaced on April 10, when a video appeared to show him getting quite close to another woman in a New York City club April 7. Later that night, he was photographed heading back to his hotel with the woman.

Then, another video came out that seemed to show Tristan kissing and fooling around with two other woman in Washington D.C. last October! All of this comes as Khloe is just weeks away rom giving birth to her first child with the basketball star. She and Tristan have not commented on the ordeal yet.