Tiny ‘Heartbroken’ For Khloe Kardashian Over Tristan Thompson Betrayal: It’s ‘Personal’ For Her

Tiny is ‘praying’ for her friend, Khloe Kardashian, and hoping that ‘God’s love’ will guide her and Tristan Thompson to the best possible outcome amidst his cheating scandal.

“There is no other word for this, it’s just heartbreaking and [Tameka] ‘Tiny’ [Harris] feels deeply for Khloe [Kardashian]. She knows Khloe, she thinks the world of her, so this is personal for Tiny. Even if she didn’t know Khloe though, she’d be upset over this situation that no woman should have to go through. She’s praying for Khloe. She’s praying that God’s love will shine on her and Tristan [Thompson] and guide them to the best outcome, whatever that might be,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We’re not exactly certain whether prayers will help Khloe feel better right now, but we suppose Khloe could find it comforting to know her friends are thinking about her and hoping for the best for her through all of this. In case you haven’t been following along, let us fill you in on what’s been going on in Khloe and Tristan’s life and why Tiny’s heartbroken. Tristan spent this past weekend in NYC, when he was pictured both entering and exiting a hotel with a gorgeous female, and allegedly kissing her in a club. Furthermore, a surveillance video was also released by TMZ on April 10, where Tristan can be seen kissing and motorboating two different woman in D.C. before one of them seemingly grabs his crotch — that video was reportedly recorded in October.

Obviously, this is a lot of information that Khloe probably didn’t want to discover just days before she’s supposed to give birth to her first child. She’s currently holed up in Tristan’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and she has yet to say anything about these latest stories involving her boyfriend.