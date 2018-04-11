Safaree Samuels’s Robbery Video: He’s Approached With Gun & Forced To The Ground In Footage

Security camera footage from the day Safaree Samuels was robbed in a parking garage shows the terrifying moment two men approached him with a gun. Watch the shocking video here.

Safaree Samuels was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey on April 2, and now, a video of the attack has surfaced. The footage, obtained by TMZ, was filmed via a security camera in the parking garage where the robbery took place. You can see two men approaching Safaree (who’s wearing a red fur coat) and his friend with their guns drawn. Eventually, the rapper and his pal are pushed to the ground. After about a minute, the robbers leave the scene and Safaree quickly gets up and bolts away from the car.

Immediately after the robbery, Safaree appeared on 105.1 FM’s The Angie Martinez Show, where he got choked up about the incident. “Two dudes two guns, just ran up on me,” he said. “Me, face down on the floor, gun to my head. They just took everything.” He later told police that about $183,000 worth of cash and jewelry was stolen from him during the attack, according to TMZ. Two men, Shawn Harewood and Jonathan Ricketts, are the suspected robbers and have been captured by the NYPD. Safaree knows Shawn personally, but reportedly has not spoken to him in years.

“This was not some random stick up attempt, this was an ambush specifically targeting Safaree by several men with guns,” the rapper’s lawyer said. “The actual facts of what happened are chilling and it is only by the grace of god that this incident did not have a different ending and for that we are extremely grateful.”

Safaree said that officials told him not to say too much publicly about the ordeal as they continue the investigation. He also admitted that the situation was extra terrifying for him because his uncle was recently killed in a robbery.