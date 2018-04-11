‘Roseanne’s Emma Kenney, 18, Seeking Treatment For Her ‘Bad Behavior’: Will She Exit Show?

Roseanne Barr’s TV granddaughter Emma Kenney just revealed she’s seeking treatment for her ‘battles.’ Here’s everything we know!

For a lot of child stars, growing up in the spotlight can be exhausting. This is especially true for Roseanne star Emma Kenney, 18. Emma, who also appears on Showtime’s Shameless, has been acting since she was 10-years-old and recently opened up in an interview with In Touch about the dark side of growing up famous. “I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naïve and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21,” Emma shared. “It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse– anxious and depressed. It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to down. And I knew that I needed to stop it,” Emma continued. Wow!

As a result, Emma is seeking treatment. “I’m going to be seeking treatment for my battles. I’m going to work through it. I’m going to get help and make better choices,” she added. Although it’s unclear as to what type of treatment she is seeking, we admire her honesty. After all, it’s not easy to admit to needing help. “Now, in treatment, I will work on finding other ways to cope with boredom, find hobbies, and better learn how to deal with stress. I just think I need a mental sanity break and a break from the Hollywood scene,” Emma said.

Despite her issues, Emma is vowing to not let it affect her work. In fact, she hopes her story can help fans who are in similar situations. “I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it’s OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn’t make you weak. I know I’m making the right choice by going to treatment, and I’m going to come out the other side the right Emma, the true Emma that I’ve always been,” Emma continued. What an inspiration! Emma will begin filming the next season of Shameless in May in addition to the next season of Roseanne. We couldn’t be more proud of her, and we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next!