Rob Kardashian’s ‘Super Pi**ed’ & ‘Feels Like An Idiot’ For Trusting Tristan Thompson With Khloe

Tristan Thompson may have cheated on Khloe Kardashian, but her entire family is feeling betrayed! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Rob Kardashian feels like a ‘fool’ for believing in him.

If you’re a fan of KUWTK, then you know Rob and Khloe Kardashian have a very special bond. So, it only makes sense that he’s super furious after hearing about Koko’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s rumored infidelity. “Rob is super pissed that Tristan has broken his sister’s heart. Rob can’t understand how this could have happened. Rob is angry because he feels that Tristan really had him fooled. Rob feels like Tristan betrayed and lied to not only Khloe, but to the entire family. Rob is seriously pissed because he believed that Tristan was different, genuine and sincere. And, he feels like a idiot for ever trusting Tristan,” a source close to Rob tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! This just so sad!

For those of you who need a refresher, it all started yesterday when Tristan was spotted flirting with a woman, who has now been identified as Lani Blair, in a New York club on April 7. And while it started off seemingly innocent, we soon learned it was a full blown affair. Plus, TMZ obtained a video of Tristan making out and motorboating three different women back in October. So crazy, right? Making the situation even more tragic, Khloe has reportedly gone into labor, and she’s not too sure about having Tristan in the delivery room when their baby girl arrives.

“Khloe is devastated and humiliated. She’s trying to keep it together for the sake of the baby’s health, but she’s done with him. She changed her birth plan, and no longer will allow Tristan to be in the room when she gives birth. Immediately after, she plans on leaving Cleveland and never returning,” a source explained to X17. If you recall, Khloe relocated to Cleveland, where Tristan is based during the basketball season, in hopes of making it easier for him to be there. But, in light of his infidelity we can only imagine how bad she wants to get home! Nevertheless, we’re wishing her and her baby the best during this difficult time.