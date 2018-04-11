Three Popular Instagram Stars, Ages 22-28, Tragically Killed In Plane Crash In Arizona

So devastating. Three young Instagram stars, including Mariah Coogan, sadly died in a shocking private plane crash along with three others on Apr. 9 while on their way to Las Vegas. Get the heartbreaking details here.

Four out of six victims of a tragic private plane crash on Apr. 9 have been identified and three of them were all young rising Instagram stars with thousands of followers. The fiery crash happened on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course just before 9 p.m., only 15 minutes after taking off from Scottsdale airport en route to Las Vegas, according to People. According to family and friends who knew them, the crash killed Mariah Coogan, 23, Anand Patel, 26, Helena Lagos, 22, and James Pedroza, 28, as well as two others who have yet to be identified.

The cause of the sad accident is currently being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board after they confirmed that James was the pilot. According to CBS News, the pilot didn’t tell air traffic controllers that he was having an issues with the aircraft during the flight. “Are you experiencing any difficulty?” one air traffic controller asked James, the outlet reported. “Uh, we’re good, we’re just a training lesson,” he replied moments before the crash happened.

Mariah, who has over 20, 000 Instagram followers and Anand, who has over 40,000 Instagram followers, could be seen smiling in the plane moments before takeoff in a video that was posted to social media. Mariah often posted pics of herself on her Instagram account and used to be a horse trainer before she left high school to model in 2012, according to the outlet. Anand immigrated to the United States 10 years ago from India to go to college. James, who has 12,000 followers on Instagram, ran a gay nightclub in Las Vegas. Anand’s twin brother, Akash, spoke with KPHO-TV after the crash and said his family is heartbroken. “My brother was taken away from us doing what he loved to do the most,” Akash said, “which was spending time with his friends and flying.”

During a press conference on Apr. 10, NTSB investigator Eliott Simpson, told reporters that they are looking into whether or not the plane was fit for six people. A preliminary report with more information is expected in two weeks. “Right now, it’s something we’re trying to find out,” Simpson said. “Today, we’re going to be basically gathering perishable evidence and on-scene data, actual data gathering.”

Our healing thoughts go out to all the family and friends of the victims during this devastating time.

Courtesy of Instagram