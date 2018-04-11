House Speaker Paul Ryan Shockingly Announces He’s Not Running For Re-Election In 2018

Paul Ryan blindsided Republicans with his announcement that he will be exiting his position as House Speaker at the end of his current term. That’s right; no midterm election. We have more details here.

Paul Ryan told his close confidants that he will be resigning from his position as House Speaker when his term ends in January 2019. Ryan, 48, released a statement through Counselor to the Speaker, Brendan Buck, saying:

“This morning Speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House. He will Serve out his full term, run through the tape, and then retire in January. After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father. While he did not see the position, he told his colleagues that serving as speaker has been the professional honor of his life, and he thanked them for the trust they placed in him. He will discuss his decision at a press conference immediately following the member meeting.”

Ryan’s statement came immediately after reports surfaced about his resignation. Anonymous sources who spoke to Axios “with knowledge of the conversations” first leaked the news, with The Associated Press then corroborating the reports with “two [anonymous] people with knowledge of the Wisconsin lawmaker’s thinking.”

PAUL RYAN ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/WAZf1sK6Dm — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) April 11, 2018

Ryan not running for re-election would have dire consequences for the Republican party. House Republicans are already in a precarious position during the 2018 midterms, with Democrats having a good chance of achieving majority. One of “Washington’s best-wired Republicans” told Axios that Ryan retiring would be a “Titanic, tectonic shift. … This is going to make every Republican donor believe the House can’t be held.

Rumors that Ryan would be exiting after a tumultuous year under the Trump administration. His public approval rating has plummeted since January 2017, and it was clear that Ryan found it increasingly frustrating to bump heads with President Donald Trump. Axios’ sources said that Ryan’s dream was to pass tax reform, and with that done, he reportedly didn’t see a reason to stay.

There is no word on possible replacements for Ryan at this point.

