Natural Beauty — Ditch Chemicals & Harmful Ingredients This Earth Day & Beyond

Earth Day is April 22, so we’re examining natural beauty all this month. But shouldn’t we care about what we put on and in our body all year round? See our healthy beauty picks below.

Parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, triclosan — these are just some of the potentially harmful ingredients found in some beauty products. As I get older, more and more of my friends are getting pregnant, and only using natural, organic products on themselves and the baby. But why do you have to be expecting and caring for ANOTHER before you start taking care of YOURSELF? Luckily, there are a ton of amazing natural, organic, plant-derived products to make your hair and skin look amazing all year round. Ditch the toxic chemicals and make your life more naturally beautiful!

A huge point of contention in the industry is deodorant, and whether or not a common ingredient, aluminum, is harmful. As studies continue to find varying results, it can’t hurt to try a natural brand. Schmidt’s, Tom’s Of Maine, and Lavanila have great-smelling and best-selling options. Another super easy way to introduce natural products in your household is toothpaste. I love the Hello oral care line, which is natural and vegan. Many big beauty brands like L’Occcitane, Rituals, and Phlur give back to the community and do their part by using recycled materials and less packaging.

Makeup brands like Jane Iredale, Wander Beauty and Smith & Cult have banished harmful chemicals and synthetics. Yes To is one of my favorite natural brands, that has hundreds of amazing face masks, at a low price point, perfect for a sleepover! And don’t forget about beauty from the inside out. Use a BPA-free water bottle like my pick from d. Stil to cut back on plastic and paper waste. Think about your household as well — I love the multi-surface cleaners, laundry detergents, and hand soaps from brands like Honest Company and Method. See almost 100 natural beauty picks in the gallery attached!