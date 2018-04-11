National Pet Day: Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Who Love Their Furry Friends

Happy National Pet Day! Today is all about celebrating our fur babies, and so we rounded up tons of cute pictures of some of the most adorable animal companions! See Taylor Swift & more stars with their pets!

April 11 is National Pet Day, aka a holiday we can all get behind! The holiday dedicated to our furry friends deserves to be celebrated, and what better way to do that than by looking at adorable photos of the cutest cats and dogs? (Other than showering our own pets with love and affection, of course!) Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and more celebs are devoted pet parents to some of the cutest fur babies.

Swifties are obsessed with Taylor’s cats Meredith and Olivia, and for good reason. The two felines get a lot of shoutouts from Tay in music videos, in songs, and on social media. Even after the 10-time Grammy winner purged her online presence to only include promotions for her music and upcoming Reputation tour, she still made sure to give fans updates on what her kitties were up to. On Feb. 5, the “Delicate” singer took to Instagram to give an early update on how tour rehearsals were going by sharing a photo of Olivia putting her leg straight up into the air. “We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo,” Taylor captioned the post.

When it comes to being a dog owner though, Ariana might reign supreme. She has not one, not two, but nine puppers – all of which were adopted! Her furry fam consists of Toulouse, Fawkes, Pignoli, Ophelia, Coco, Sirius, Cinnamon, Strauss, and Lafayette, which are all different sizes and breeds. So cute! In fact, fans love Ari’s pets so much that Toulouse won the honor of Cutest Musician’s Pet at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

But Taylor and Ariana aren’t the only famous pet owners who love their cute companions. Check out the gallery above to see more A-listers with their cats and dogs!