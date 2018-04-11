Mike Bushell: Sports Reporter Falls Into Pool During Live Interview & His Guests Can’t Stop Laughing

Mike Bushell, a sports reporter for BBC, took a tumble into a pool on live TV on April 11! As he was interviewing England’s Commonwealth Games swimmers he slipped and fell into the water and it’s hysterical!

Mike Bushell is probably taking caution near any stairs today. The BBC Breakfast sports reporter has gone viral after falling into a pool on live TV, during an interview. Bushell was chatting with the England Commonwealth Games swimmers — Sarah Vasey, Adam Peaty, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Ben Proud and James Guy — when things took an unexpected turn. As the athletes were sitting on the edge of a small pool, Bushell didn’t see the step on the floor of the pool and fell into the water.

Here’s what happened. — As he got into the water for the interview, he said, “I’m going to be careful because I’ve got a sound pack on.” He basically jinxed himself, because a few short seconds later he hell into the pool and the athletes burst out laughed. “All the people here are literally on the floor,” Bushell told viewers, referring to people off-camera.

Back in the BBC Breakfast studio, the presenters Charlie Stayt and Louise Minchin weren’t shy about showcasing their reactions. “Mike is carrying on talking but we can’t hear him, because a moment ago Mike fell in the water, his pack went in, and he doesn’t know we can’t hear him now,” Stayt said. “Bye, Mike, it hasn’t been dull.”

Minchin added: “If you were going to set that up, you would imagine that might happen, and it did – live on national television. Mike fell in the pool.”

Bushell later recovered and was a good sport about the fall. “I just thought it was a little Jacuzzi or a kids’ pool,” he said, adding, “I didn’t realize there was a step there.”