‘Lethal Weapon’s Michelle Mitchenor: I Would Love To Show More Of Bailey’s ‘Vulnerable’ Side

‘Lethal Weapon’ is back! The show returned after a short hiatus, and HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Michelle Mitchenor about Bailey’s arc, playing such a strong female character, and more!

Lethal Weapon season 2 is well underway, and Michelle Mitchenor is ready to bring it. The actress plays Bailey, a detective with the Robbery-Homicide Division at the LAPD alongside Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtagh (Damon Wayans). Fans have been anxious to learn more about Bailey, and we were treated to a little bit of her backstory earlier in season 2. With the introduction of her sister (Alicia Wainwright). While we may not dive too much deeper into Bailey this season, Michelle wants to showcase more of her character’s vulnerable side.

In addition to Lethal Weapon, Michelle is the founder of The Mitchenor Foundation, a non-profit that provides opportunities to children from low income families to explore the benefits of the arts. Michelle talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Lethal Weapon, how her non-profit got started, and her advice to young kids who want to pursue a career in the arts.

What’s ahead for Bailey?

Michelle Mitchenor: She just continues to become more involved in the show and more involved in the storyline and these crimes and handling what’s happening between Murtagh and Riggs, so I’m excited. I get to do more stunts. I get to some crazy fun stunts, so I’m super hyped for that.

Lethal Weapon introduced Bailey’s sister and that episode showed a softer side of Bailey. Are we going to continue to see that?

Michelle Mitchenor: I think maybe for the remainder of the season not so much, however, she does show empathy for Murtagh and Riggs and the different things that they’re dealing with personally. As far as in her life, not so much.

I love the confidence that she exudes. Can you expand about being the only woman in the police department on the show?

Michelle Mitchenor: It’s an incredible accomplishment because she is young and has been catapulted into this detective world as well. She’s not just a cop. She’s a detective. They’re always mentoring her and slowly more and more allowing her to be a part of the activities that they’re getting into. She’s growing and learning on the job, so I think that’s a cool thing to witness and to see. It’s a really cool thing and she tries to let them know that she can hang with the fellas. She can set everyone straight.

She’s had some one-on-one time with Riggs? Is there more of that on the way?

Michelle Mitchenor: Yes, you will. They’re definitely showing the parallel between the two characters. I think at first sight you think that she has her stuff together and this guy is just unhinged, but they have some things in common, especially with their upbringing.

Can you about your non-profit and how it started?

Michelle Mitchenor: It started because a cousin of mine goes to Uganda yearly. I finally had enough money to go one year, and I really just was going to be of service. But during my trip there, somehow or another, they got wind that I used to dance with artists and I’m an actress. The next thing I know, I end up on their version of MTV. Through all that, I met the founder of this foundation called Breakdance Project Uganda, and he asked if I would teach their kids. How could I say no? I jumped right in, and it was an incredible experience. That’s when I definitely found my purpose, and I knew I wanted to be an arts advocate to advocate the arts specifically for kids and underserved communities. From there, since 2015, we’ve just constantly been growing and now we’re in LA down in Skid Row with the kids, which is really good because it’s something I can do while I’m still working.

What’s your advice for kids who want to pursue a career in the arts?

Michelle Mitchenor: I tell them to always just trust themselves, to bet on themselves, and to work really hard and learn as much about what they want to do as much as possible in every aspect of it. Be very versatile. You need to know how to do multiple things within that one industry.

Were you inspired by powerful female characters growing up?

Michelle Mitchenor: Definitely Phylicia Rashad on The Cosby Show. In film, Angela Bassett and Nia Long and Charlize Theron. I grew up watching very fearless and powerful women and that definitely inspired me to do what I do.

What do you think sets Lethal Weapon apart from other reboots?

Michelle Mitchenor: I think with us, we didn’t try to duplicate the whole movie. We’re bringing this into its own world and also having supporting characters to help flesh out their stories. I think that really helped a lot. I think you can watch the show and not feel like we are in any way discrediting or disrespecting the film. I feel like it’s its own separate amazing entity and we are our own.

What are your hopes for a potential season 3?

Michelle Mitchenor: I would love to show more of that vulnerable side of my character and understanding where she comes from.