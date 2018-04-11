Lamar Odom ‘Feels’ For Ex Khloe Kardashian As Rumors Swirl That Tristan Thompson Cheated

After finding out that Tristan Thompson may have cheated on her, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Lamar Odom’s heart broke for Khloe Kardashian. However, LO wasn’t surprised by this scandal at all!

Hearing that Tristan Thompson, 27, was unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian, 33, must have brought up a lot of bad memories for Lamar Odom, 38. Khloe’s troubled ex-husband wasn’t the most faithful husband, and from what a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, it sounds like LO is bummed that his ex-wife got her heart broken by another baller. “Lamar feels for Khloe after news has broke over Tristan’s potential cheating,” the source close to Lamar says. “For her sake he hopes it was much ado about nothing and something completely false and blown out of proportion but Lamar also knows that extramarital affairs in the world of NBA is consistent.”

To be fair, extramarital affairs are consistent in the world…of everything. The concept of “men cheating on women” is not limited to the court, but the source tells HollywoodLife.com that this kind of behavior “is what happens in the NBA,” and that LO “would not be surprised if it happened. Plus he knows that Khloe will have an uphill battle getting answers from other players since there is a brotherhood of secrecy. Its sad but most players live under the ‘bros before hoes’ mentality.”

LO opened up about how he cheated on Khloe during their tumultuous marriage while talking with Us Weekly in March 2017. “When I became Khloe Kardashian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing,” he said. “People who didn’t even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy. B*tches and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d*ck in my pants.”

While it’s good that Lamar “feels” for KoKo, he probably shouldn’t chalk up to this alleged cheating to “boys will be boys.” If he raises his voice, he might invoke the wrath of Kim Kardashian. Kim dragged LO when replying to a tweet with the headline “Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian: I Knew My Marriage TO Khloe Was Over When She Was ON Her Second Or Third NBA Player.” “Or second or third brothel,” Kim said. Headshot! Damn. LO might want to pull a Lavar Ball and “stay in yo’ lane” on this one.