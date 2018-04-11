Lamar Odom Would ‘Get Back Together’ With Khloe Kardashian After Tristan Cheating Drama

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom has been very concerned about her after Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal and he’s thinking about the possibility of rekindling what they once had.

Lamar Odom, 38, is extremely upset for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 33, after the reports that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, has been allegedly cheating on her with multiple women. The former NBA player is “very concerned to read the reports that Tristan has cheated on Khloé,” a source told Us Weekly. He’s even thinking about how he would love to rekindle the flame between them now that he’s learned from the past. “Lamar would absolutely get back together with Khloé, and realizes he wasn’t the best person he could be while they were together,” the source continued.

Whether or not the former lovebirds get another chance for romance is yet to be known but Lamar’s thinking about reaching out to Khloe. He just doesn’t know if it’s the right timing since she’s about to give birth. “It’s incredibly upsetting for Lamar, and he wants to call her but doesn’t have a phone number for Khloé,” the source told the outlet. “He could call Kris [Jenner], but doesn’t want to intrude because she is about to give birth.”

It would definitely be interesting if Khloe and Lamar got back together since they did have a rocky past. Lamar has previously admitted to cheating on Khloe during their marriage and who can forget Khloe’s support when Lamar was found unconscious in 2015 after struggling with drugs and alcohol? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was by his side when he was in a coma for four days in the hospital even after their marriage was over. The love between the former couple has clearly been there in hard times so it’s definitely possible that things could happen again with these two in the future.