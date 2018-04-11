Kylie Jenner Terrified Travis Scott May Be The Next To Cheat: She’s Suffering Major Anxiety

Kylie Jenner is extremely upset over Tristan Thompson being allegedly unfaithful to her sis Khloe Kardashian and it’s making her fear that her baby daddy Travis Scott will do the same thing to her.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is feeling the effects of Khloe Kardashian‘s sadness after Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and it’s causing her to think twice about her own relationship with the father of her daughter Travis Scott, 25. “Kylie’s sick over what Khloe is going through, she’s hurting bad for her sister,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But it’s also causing her another kind of anguish, it’s kicked off a lot of anxiety about her own relationship. Her biggest fear is getting cheated on. She trusts Travis but the lesson she’s getting from what’s happening to Khloe is that you really can’t ever know. No matter how good things might seem to be going at any minute there’s the potential that the other shoe might drop, that terrifies her. This is having a massive impact on Kylie’s emotional well being, she’s dealing with bad anxiety over this.”

Kylie’s fears are understandable considering Khloe and Tristan’s relationship seemed amazing up until pics of him with another woman surfaced. Khloe is set to give birth at any moment so having baby Stormi might not be a comfort for Kylie. Although Kylie and Travis have seemed to be inseparable since the birth of their bundle of joy, being in the public eye must be stressful with all the speculation any small action can cause.

Kylie and Travis recently made headlines when they brought Stormi to Texas for the first time to meet Travis’ family. The excited fam reportedly spent $7, 000 just on floral arrangements for the baby girl’s arrival and had a huge gathering to welcome the adorable babe to her grandmother’s house. Travis’ brother, Joshua, also posted an incredibly cute pic of himself holding Stormi with the loving caption, “So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi.” Aw!