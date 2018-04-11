Is Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Throwing Major Shade At Tristan Thompson Amidst Cheating Scandal?

None of the Kardashian-Jenner fam have spoken out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, but one person very close to Khloe may have just made her opinion known. See what her bestie posted!

Multiple videos and reports surrounding Tristan Thompson cheating on a very pregnant Khloe Kardashian have come out in the past day, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from any of the KarJenners’ social media accounts. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are flaunting their Turks & Caicos vacay, Kylie Jenner‘s sharing selfies that looks like she doesn’t have a care in the world, and Kendall Jenner is busy skydiving with Scott Disick. But there’s one person close to the family who may have just made their thoughts on the scandal known. Khloe’s best friend Khadijah Haqq McCray posted on her Instagram amidst the drama, and the message was NOT subtle.

The post read: “the best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.” But it’s not an original quote – in fact, it’s attributed to the late John Wooden, aka, a former basketball player and coach. Yes, she threw shade at Tristan by using a quote from someone who hailed from the same world as the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Khadijah was brilliant to post something related to the NBA player’s field, but this isn’t the only basketball-adjacent message out there about Tristan’s alleged infidelity. We heard Lamar Odom is feeling pretty bad for his ex-wife, who has reportedly started feeling contractions already. “Lamar feels for Khloe after news has broke over Tristan’s potential cheating,” an insider close to Lamar told HollywoodLife. “For her sake he hopes it was much ado about nothing and something completely false and blown out of proportion but Lamar also knows that extramarital affairs in the world of NBA is consistent.”