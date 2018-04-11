Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Warn Kendall Jenner To ‘Watch’ Blake Griffin After Tristan Cheats On Khloe

With Tristan Thompson two-timing Khloe Kardashian, we’ve learned Kendall Jenner’s sisters have warned her to keep an eye on a Blake Griffin, or else she might be next!

If Kendall Jenner, 21, and Blake Griffin, 29, weren’t struggling enough to make their romance work before, now they’ve got to deal with all the drama from Tristan Thompson, 27, cheating on Kendall’s sis, Khloe Kardashian, 33. “The latest with Tristan does not bode well for Blake Griffin and his relationship with Kendall,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She has started to second-guess the relationship and now the whole family has a target on Blake.”

“Kim [Kardashian, 37] and Kourtney [Kardashian, 39] especially have reached out to Kendall and told her to watch her back with Blake,” the source told HollywoodLife.com. “They feel if he left his baby mama so easily for Kendall, then why wouldn’t he do it again?” That seems a bit presumptuous. Would it be fair to say Kim is going to divorce Kanye West since she ditched Kris Humphries, 33, in less time than it took someone to read this sentence? However, the Kardashian sisters see themselves as just trying to save Kendall from some unnecessary anguish.

“They don’t feel they are being unfair [to Blake] either,” the insider said, “because they had so much love for Tristan and he totally blindsided Khloe with his actions. They just want to make sure that Kendall doesn’t get her heart broken as well. Everyone has their guard up and Blake is getting all the shrapnel from it.”

Perhaps this might encourage the KarJenners to date outside the NBA? Yes, it’s slightly rude of the family to assume that Blake is going to cheat like Tristan just because they both play basketball. However, the KarJenner women haven’t really had success when it comes to mixing love and basketball. In addition to Kim and Kris, Khloe and Lamar Odom didn’t make it work, to put it lightly. Many thought Khloe and James Harden were going to make it work, but then he went off and cheated on her.

Kendall tried to find love in LA by reportedly getting close with then-Lakers star Jordan Clarkson (who has gone on to join Tristan on the Cavaliers), but ultimately switched teams to then-Clippers star Blake Griffin. Then, Blake had to go and get himself traded to Detroit, which has put a strain on the relationship. Well, the Pistons failed to make the playoffs so here’s hoping he can spend the offseason patching things up with Kendall.