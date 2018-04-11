Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Go Skydiving Together After She Disses His Sofia Richie Romance

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick can cross skydiving off their bucket lists! The two stars jumped out of a plane together just months after the model threw massive shade at Scott’s relationship with Sofia Richie.

Looks like everything is all good between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick! The 22-year-old revealed on Instagram that she and Scott, 34, went skydiving together! She shared two photos to Instagram that showed the pair standing next to parachutes while strapped into skydiving gear. Kendall captioned the images, “did it!” to confirm that she and the father of her niece Penelope and nephews, Mason and Reign, did in fact jump out of an airplane together. Neat!

It was a bit surprising to see that these two crossed off a major bucket list item together since the supermodel totally dissed Scott’s relationship with Sofia Richie in January. It all started when a fan account for Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex shared a photo of him in a car with his 19-year-old girlfriend and his three children. Kendall’s verified account commented on the post, “awww scott and his kids.”

The shade continued into February when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared an image of her new horse with the caption, “my new baby dragon.” This seemed innocuous enough, but fans were quick to notice that there may have been a subtle diss within the message. A month prior to the post, Sofia shared a throwback photo of herself hugging her horse, paired with the caption, “Rip to my beautiful dragon. Spent some of my happiest moments with this guy.” At least it looks like all is well between Kendall and Scott now!