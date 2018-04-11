Kate Hudson Cradles Bump & Debuts New Ring After Confirming Pregnancy: Wedding On The Way?

Stepping out for the 1st time since announcing her 3rd pregnancy, Kate Hudson debuted more than just a cute baby bump! The star posed with a ring — could she be engaged?

Kate Hudson, 38, shone bright on the red carpet as she made her first public appearance since revealing she’s expecting baby number three! The actress stepped out on April 10 to help cut the blue ribbon at the House of Harry Winston‘s second retail store in Hong Kong, located inside the Mandarin Oriental hotel. But although all eyes were on her budding baby bump, Kate’s ring finger also drew attention, as it was decked out with a stunning diamond! Click here to see gorgeous photos of celebs’ baby bumps.

While Kate didn’t comment on her bling, it could point to wedding bells in the near future with boyfriend and soon-to-be baby daddy, Danny Fujikawa. On the other hand, the star WAS at a jewelry event after all, and she was decorated with diamonds from head to toe — including around her neck and on her wrist, so her ring could easily be just another Harry Winston accessory. The placement however, IS suspect! Engaged or not though, Kate seemed to be in excellent spirits, as she playfully toasted with a glass of water — and looked completely fabulous doing it!

The blonde bombshell dressed her adorable baby bump in a black velvet maxi dress featuring lace panels that skimmed her belly. She also had on black ankle-strap heels, and of course her Harry Winston jewels. Kate’s outing came just days after she announced her third pregnancy, her first with Danny, and she’s made it clear that she couldn’t be happier. The actress also revealed that they’re having a baby girl!

Taking to Instagram on April 6, the expectant mom posted a precious video of her, Danny, and her sons: Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6, popping gender-reveal balloons to release pink confetti. In the clip, Kate nearly falls over from excitement. “My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕,” she wrote. Aw!