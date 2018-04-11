Ellen Degeneres JUST found out that someone bit Beyonce, and, like all of us, she wants to find out who did it. But John Legend is not the person to ask! See what he said about the infamous incident!

We all want to know who bit Beyonce, but many of the Hollywood elite who are in on the secret won’t tell anyone, not even Ellen Degeneres! The latest celeb to weigh in on the incident is John Legend, who was asked about it while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show on April 11. The host admitted she was late to finding out that someone bit Queen Bey at a party, but now wanted to know more, so she asked her guest if he knew. “We weren’t there, first of all, but we know people that were there and they know who it was,” John answered. “We know who it was, and we’re not talking about it.”

Bummer! But, the Jesus Christ Superstar actor did provide a related fun fact about his and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna. “Speaking of Luna, she had a milestone yesterday. She said ‘Beyonce’ for the first time,” he continued. “I feel like I should write it down in her baby book.” He then went on to explain how the 1-year-old knows about the “Formation” singer. “We were listening to Lemonade in the car and Chrissy and I were talking about Beyonce,” John added. “Luna just starts saying things that we say now and she said ‘Beyonce’ in the car.”

Unfortunately the adorable toddler hasn’t said ‘Ellen’ yet, but John promised he’d work on it. “If I say it to her, she’ll say it back. So, we’ll watch the show, and then she’ll see dadda on Ellen,” he said. “Then she’ll say it, and we’ll mark that in the book.” Bringing the conversation back to the important issue at hand, Ellen asked if Luna knows who bit Bey. “She does not,” John confirmed. “I do and Chrissy does.” He also added that it is indeed a “famous person,” but wouldn’t elaborate further.

If, like Ellen, you aren’t completely caught up with this insane story, here’s a rundown. It all started when Tiffany Haddish told GQ in an interview that she witnessed a celebrity playfully biting Beyonce’s face at a the D’Usse VIP party after a Jay-Z concert in Los Angeles last December. The Internet then did what it does best, and, tried to piece clues together to figure out who the unnamed culprit is. So far no one has admitted to doing it (and Tiffany said there were non-disclosure agreements involved), but multiple sources told Page Six that Sanaa Lathan is the alleged biter. However, before the report even came out, Sanaa denied she was responsible via Twitter. “Y’all are funny,” she said. ”Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

Ellen’s initial reaction to the news was incredibly relatable. “I heard that, I’m like, who would bite Beyonce? Who would do that? Now I’m furious,” she admitted to John, who just responded, “Who wouldn’t?”