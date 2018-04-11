James Harden Warned Tristan Thompson Not To Break Khloe’s Heart & Now He Is Out For Revenge 

Everyone in the world is furious with Tristan Thompson over his rumored cheating including Khloe Kardashian’s ex James Harden. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s taking what Tristan did to heart!

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians, now would be a perfect time to jump on the bandwagon. In just 24 hours, Tristan Thompson, 27, has gone from doting boyfriend to an alleged serial cheater. And although none of the Kardashians/Jenners including his baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, have spoken out about his infidelity, fans have quickly taken sides. And interestingly, they aren’t the only ones on team Koko. We’ve just learned Khloe’s ex-boyfriend James Harden, 28, is devastated by the news. “James warned Tristan not to break Khloe’s heart, and now he is pissed. James has a lot of love for Khloe after they briefly dated, and he still cares a lot for her,” a source to the Houston Rockets player tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“James knows that guys in the league can be dogs, so when he heard Tristan was getting serious with Khloe, he sent him a message to be loyal and careful with Khloe because she is special. James feels dissed that Tristan clearly did not listen to him. James feels disrespected and takes what Tristan did to Khloe personally,” our source continued. Who knew he still felt so strongly?! “James wants revenge on Tristan and is going to get it, on or off the court,” our source added. Yikes! It’s clear things for Tristan have gone from bad to worse.

However, as Khloe’s due date quickly approaches we are hoping for a smooth, drama free delivery. As we previously told you, Khloe is reportedly experiencing early contractions in Cleveland according to TMZ. Luckily, her famous family have flown out to Cleveland to be by her side. It’s unclear if Tristan will be allowed in Koko’s delivery room, but we’re wishing them the best during this time for the sake of their baby girl.