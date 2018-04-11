Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Desperate To Fly Home Amid Cheating Scandal: Why She’s Stuck In Ohio
After discovering Tristan Thompson is allegedly cheating on her, Khloe Kardashian is heartbroken AND super pregnant. But while she may want to flee Ohio, she can’t!
As furious and embarrassed as Khloe Kardashian, 33, may be, she’s pretty much stuck living in Cleveland until she gives birth! At her shared Ohio home with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, the Revenge Body star was patiently waiting to deliver her baby when news broke on April 10 that Tristan has allegedly been cheating on pregnant Khloe for months now — with multiple women! Click here to see gorgeous pics of Khloe Kardashian pregnant.
Distraught, confused, and devastated doesn’t even begin to cover what the expectant mom must be feeling right now. And now we can also add “alone” to that list. After all, she gave up giving birth at home in California in order for Tristan to be there. But given the current situation, now all she apparently wants to do is rush home to be surrounded by friends and family — and we do not blame her! There’s just one problem though, she’s reached the point where she’s TOO pregnant to fly.