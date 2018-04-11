‘Famous In Love’s Carter Jenkins: There May Be ‘Something Real’ Between Rainer & Harper

‘Famous In Love’ season 2 got off to a dramatic start, and it’s only going to get crazier. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Carter Jenkins about Rainer’s arc, his new love, and Raige!

Famous In Love revealed early on in the season 2 premiere that Paige ended up choosing Jake over her co-star Rainer. Despite the heartbreak, Rainer didn’t stick around to pine over Paige. He ended up in rehab and got very close to a beautiful new girl named Harper. But is Raige really over? (Answer: NO WAY!) Paige and Rainer still have to finish filming Locked, and their chemistry isn’t going to go away.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Carter Jenkins about what’s ahead for Rainer. Despite his love for Raige, there may be “something real” between Rainer and Harper, which could lead to a legitimate “love triangle.” Plus, he spills major scoop on Sofia Carson’s exciting role on the show. Check out our Q&A below and be sure to watch Famous In Love on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

Rainer and his mom are in a really bad place. Do you think they can work things through?

Carter Jenkins: Well, at the present time, Rainer doesn’t know about Jordan and his mother’s affair. I think they’re going to have a lot to work through this season. Everything is just starting to get unpacked, and it ain’t gonna be pretty.

Will this pull Rainer closer to his dad?

Carter Jenkins: Your instinct is right in that it’s going to drive him somewere. Anyone would seek comfort somewhere. Rainer’s got a new addiction in the form of Harper.

Speaking of the lovely Danielle Campbell, do think there’s real feelings there between Harper and Rainer? Or is he trying to overcompensate?

Carter Jenkins: I think it’s something that evolves throughout the season. It definitely starts out as a rebound, a safe place to hide from his feelings, but there might be something real there. People who were really rooting for Raige, they might take a second look at this new relationship. There might be a legitimate love triangle.

Do you think Harper is a good influence?

Carter Jenkins: Well, this is something that is a question throughout the season. At times, Rainer is just blinded. He’s just got these heart eyes for her and can’t see objectively. Rainer’s going to ask a lot of those questions throughout the season.

Now that Locked is back on track, could Rainer and Paige’s feelings come back to the forefront now that they’re filming these important scenes?

Carter Jenkins: This is my favorite part about the show is the dance between what’s real and what’s fiction. They’re going to have to attend that dance in the next couples of episodes when they go back to filming Locked, especially when the only scenes they have left to shoot are the love scenes. They’re shooting these love scenes, and this is the challenge of being an actor sometimes. You have things going on in your life and you have to put them aside and the show must go on.

I feel like Rainer and Paige are in a weird position right now. They’re not together, but could they become friends?

Carter Jenkins: You know, I feel like to build a really strong relationship, you have to connect as friends first and maybe the not being together is something that could long-term strengthen their connection.

Do you still have hope for Raige?

Carter Jenkins: Oh, yeah. I don’t know if you know this but I really ship Raige. I was always rooting for them.

At the end of the premiere, Rainer told Paige that they would have “burned out by now.” Do you really believe that?

Carter Jenkins: If anything he’s trying to convince imself, which is a lot of what Rainer’s doing. He’s tryign to convince himself that he’s healthy. He’s trying to convince himself with his addiction, that he’s in a good place with Paige. I don’t think he was being completely honest there.

What can you tease about Sofia Carson’s role?

Carter Jenkins: Sofia Carson fits into the Famous In Love world very well. She came in and she was just a natural. She comes in and really stirs up the pot. She’s a character who has a history with Rainer. She grew up in Hollywood. She’s great.