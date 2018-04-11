‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Has A Health Scare & Jamal Tries to Save His Reputation

Cookie was forced to take a breather after a terrifying health scare on the April 11 episode of ‘Empire.’ Plus, Andre did the family a solid after his huge confession.

Cookie is rushed to the hospital after being unable to catch out her breaht. She calls out for Lucious as she’s wheeled back to a hospital room, but he’s not allowed to go with her. The doctor tells Lucious that Cookie’s had a heart attack, just like her father. Thankfully, Lucious got her to the hospital quickly. The doctor advises Lucious to call the family because it’s going to be a long night. The thought of losing Cookie has Lucious completely broken.

The whole family shows up, even Andre. Lucious immediately starts taunting Andre, saying this is what he wanted. Jamal intervenes and tells Andre to leave. Hakeem backs Jamal up. Lucious goes to the chapel and threatens God. If Cookie dies, Lucious vows: “I’m going to lay down hell on your world like you have never seen.”

Turns out, Cookie had a mild heart attack. It’s related to diet and stress. Cookie returns home toa whole team of nurses at her disposal. She gets bored very quickly. Andre stops back by to see her, and she lets him in. He knows that this is all his fault. “I broke the family,” he says. Cookie acknowledges that Andre hurt her to her core. Andre apologizes and you know he means it.

Meanwhile, Jamal is trying to salvage his reputation after Angelo’s death, but it’s not going well. The whole killing someone thing, even though it’s self-defense, is not a good look. He’s able to take his mind off his career by supporting Becky, who says she’s going to have an abortion and not tell J Poppa. When Becky and J Poppa sit down to talk about music, he wants to know what happened between them. She finally tells him that she’s pregnant. She also tells him that she’s not keeping the baby.

Eddie is still deep in his money troubles, and he’s had to call ex-wife #2 for help. He’s dealing with some shady people, which has wife #2 scared. He swears everyone will get their money soon enough. Andre and Shine talk. Andre reveals he told Lucious everything, but he admitted Shine’s name. Andre wants to wipe the slate clean now. Later, when Andre hands over Shine’s number to Eddie, he questions the producer about it. He’s a little suspicious, as he should be. Eddie tries to butter Andre up, saying that he should be running the company.

Cookie’s sisters come to visit and take care of her. Her sisters want to contact their mother, but Cookie doesn’t want her involved. Sore subject, perhaps? A sore subject for Jamal is Angelo’s death. When he sits down for an interview with Robin Roberts, he sets the rehearsal responses aside and reveals the truth about the DuBois family. He’s not a violent person, but he’s not sorry about what happened to Angelo.

Jamal goes to the doctor with Becky. Before she goes in to have the abortion, J Poppa shows up to support her. Meanwhile, Cookie brings Hakeem and Tiana together to record a new duet. Things are very awkward since Hakeem’s big proposal. When their chemistry is seriously lacking, Cookie gets frustrated and gets a little uneasy on her feet. Hakeem wants to stop recording, but Cookie urges them to go on. Tiana helps Cookie out and encourages Hakeem to finish the song. When they do perform well, they’re magnetic.

Andre goes to Cookie and Lucious to warn his parents that Eddie’s trying to steal out from under him. They confront Eddie about it immediately. He says he’s trying to make this deal for the good of Empire. He’s desperate and oversteps. Cookie feels bad that she let Eddie in and wants to fix things for Jamal. Lucious begs her to take a break, and she finally breaks down. She’s scared because she doesn’t want to die. Lucious and Cookie say “I love you” to each other. Their love is all that matters. They’ll get through this because of it.