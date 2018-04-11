Demi Lovato Fires Back After Fan Accuses Of Breaking Sobriety: See Her Epic Clapback

Demi Lovato has NO time for haters questioning her sobriety. After one troll tried to get cute with the shade by suggesting she was drinking, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer shut that fan down.

So, here’s how the drama went down: Demi Lovato joined Hayley Kiyoko, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Debby Ryan, Cole Sprouse and Alyson Stoner in an impromptu Disney Channel reunion. In one of the pictures from that party, Demi is seen with a glass in her hand. BuzzFeed notes that the picture Matt and Sirah uploaded didn’t include the glass, while the drink was visible in a picture post to a Hayley Kiyoko fan account. Now, one person decided to get shady. “Biss, I’m not hating on you or tryna put you on blast, but frs frs can you at least explain this lmaoo,” this fan said.

“I’m not tryna question Demi’s sobriety bc I have a lot of respect for her it’s just it seems weird that her best friends post this pic with it shaded and then Hayley who isn’t rlly that close to Demi posts the one where you can see what she’s holding??? Like tf going on lmao.” Ah, concern trolling, the subtle and most heinous kind. Anyway, Demi didn’t need more than 11 words to completely clap back. “I don’t have to defend anything,” she wrote in the comments, “but it was red bull.” There you go: succinct, efficient and to the point.

Demi has been quite open with her struggles with bipolar disorder, self-hard, substance abuse and eating disorders. She just celebrated her sobriety on March 15, according to PEOPLE, marking the sixth anniversary of her sobriety with a grateful tweet: “Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible.”

some of yall literally don’t know how to act first of all it’s a known fact that demi strictly drinks red bull and water at parties and her dancers/friends confirm it. secondly demi bases her entire platform on her sobriety and the impact it has on her mental health so don’t even pic.twitter.com/gK4OrPGj2h — ً (@undemis) April 7, 2018

“I was so honest in that documentary [2012’s Stay Strong] but I wasn’t honest enough. And I think it was because I wasn’t honest with myself,” Demi said while talking with PEOPLE in October 2017. “Yes, I did touch on issues and certain things that were real and true but I think the biggest problem was I was lying to myself. And in this documentary, I’m 1000 percent sober and I get to really explain myself and apologize to my fans.” Well, it seems she feels no reason to apologize to her haters who want to throw some shade her way.