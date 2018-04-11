7 Hollywood Hotties Flaunting Their Revenge Bodies In Swimsuits After Being Cheated On

There’s nothing like showing off a hot revenge body after a breakup! Check out Khloe Kardashian and more stars who put their bods on full display in sexy suits after a tough splits!

You know what they say? — Revenge is a dish best served cold. However, in this case, these Hollywood hotties are serving it up smokin’ hot! Although breakups are awful, there’s a few good things that come out of them… There’s always a lesson to be learned; It leads to you something better; And, you get the best revenge body. Come on, you know there’s nothing sweeter than your inside voice saying, “Yeah, I know I look good and this is what you’re missing.” Just ask, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Halle Berry, 51! — See these Hollywood hotties and more stars who strut their stuff in bikinis after tough breakups in our attached gallery!

When you think of celebrity revenge bodies, Khloe Kardashian comes to mind almost instantly. She even made a show about it (hence, E!’s Revenge Body). After she split from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, 38, Khloe got into the best shape of her life. In fact, if it weren’t for her breakup, she may have never gotten as lean and strong as she did. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been very open about how she channeled her emotions into transforming her body and it’s quite fascinating.

“When Lamar and I broke up, I had all these emotions that I didn’t know what to do with. Some people suggested therapy, but instead I joined my local Equinox gym, where I’d get on an elliptical and watch bad reality TV. As a result, I started losing weight,” Khloe recalled Shape‘s May 2016 issue. “Once I realized I could shed some pounds that way, I began working out regularly with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and I made a commitment to get healthy. He taught me that the trick to staying motivated is to find what you really love to do. We did cardio, calisthenics, circuit training, Pilates, and boxing.”

After Lamar overdosed in a Las Vegas-area brothel in October 2015, Khloe’s workout routine, eating regimen and any other “normalcy” in her life were all put on hold. She spent night and day at the hospital and then cared for him when he was released. “I was told he had four hours to live,” says Khloe, who spent the next two months as his primary caregiver. “I know it was very confusing to the world. Because I was with him, everyone thought we were getting back together. But there was no one else to make the important medical decisions. I had to be there to make sure he would survive. I learned that strength is how you handle the good and the bad, and the situation with Lamar was where I found my strength.”

Following Lamar’s transfer to LA, where he began his recovery, “I didn’t leave the hospital for six weeks straight,” she told the mag. “Being away from the gym that long took a huge toll.” She continued: “When Lamar was in the hospital, I stopped doing the one thing I really needed: exercise. The gym takes all the anxiety away when I’m overwhelmed or stressed out,” Khloe said.

The Good American designer eventually got back in the gym, began working out with her sisters and switching up her workouts after Lamar got back on his feet and their divorce was finalized. She transformed her body, got stronger and healthier both physically and mentally. Check out her bangin’ post-split body as well as other stars who followed suit in our attached gallery!