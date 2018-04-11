Brad Pitt & Neri Oxman: Why BFF George Clooney Is Hoping Their Relationship Becomes Serious

Word has it Brad Pitt’s close friend George Clooney is hoping he and Neri Oxman’s rumored relationship sticks! Here’s why!

Hoping that Brad Pitt, 54, has finally found love with MIT professor Neri Oxman, 42, following his highly publicized split from Angelina Jolie, 42? If so, you are definitely not alone! According to our insiders, Brad’s best bud George Clooney is also pushing for this rumored romance to turn into something serious. “George would be thrilled to see Brad get serious with Neri,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This new connection is clearly good for Brad, he’s got a spring in his step again.”

The insider went on to add that another reason George would like Brad to get coupled up with Neri is so his better half, Amal Clooney, might get a new like-minded friend in the process. “And he knows it would score points with Amal. He’s always tying to impress her, he still has her on this huge pedestal. He loves the idea of them all going out on double dates, he’s sure that it would please his wife to be spending time with other super well educated woman.”

These new juicy details arrive just days after a report surfaced that the Allied actor and Neri supposedly struck a relationship in 2017. They reportedly met when the movie star visited an MIT architecture project in November of last years. “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art,” a source told Page Six. “This is best described as a professional friendship. Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.” Could it be a real love connection? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!