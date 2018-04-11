Brad Pitt Reportedly Has Key To Neri Oxman’s House In MA: What’s The Deal?

Woah! Brad Pitt has reportedly been spending several nights at Neri Oxman’s apartment and sneaking out early in the morning after the MIT professor leaves to teach. Get the details here!

Brad Pitt, 54, and Neri Oxman, 42, may be involved in a romance that’s more serious than we thought! Neri gave Brad the key to her apartment in Cambridge, MA and he’s been spending regular nights there ever since, according to a report from US Weekly. “Brad has been spotted going into her apartment building on multiple occasions late at night and emerging the next morning after she leaves to teach,” an insider told the outlet. They’ve been spending time relaxing together with food and quiet time. “Neri doesn’t cook,” the insider continued. “They have been ordering food in from her favorite restaurants, and Brad has been [doing] a lot of cooking.”

The reported new couple have been making headlines after word got out that they’ve been getting to know each other and sources have commented that they have a professional friendship. Brad met Neri through a mutual friend while working on an architecture project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He saw her designs and wanted to meet her right away. After an Instagram pic showing Brad with MIT employees was posted by an MIT student in Nov., there’s been speculation that the two may have first started dating back then. “Brad had only planned on spending two days at MIT last fall, but ended up staying for a week,” the insider said. “Neri invited Brad for dinner at her Cambridge apartment, which is very close to the campus. They got romantically involved almost right away.”

Like many of the women Brad’s dated, Neri has quite the impressive resume. Although she’s not in the entertainment industry, she’s definitely smart in her own right as not only a professor but an artist and some of her pieces are even in prestigious places like Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts and Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts.