Is Kylie Jenner Going To Coachella After Giving Birth To Stormi? See Invite For Her Cosmetic Line’s Party

Are Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian teaming up for a Coachella party? Check out this wild invite for an event that’s expected to be hosted by Kylie Cosmetics on April 13!

Kylie Jenner might be headed to Coachella! At least, if this invite to a party hosted by Kylie Cosmetics is anything to go by. The flyer was shared by Chantel Jeffries on her Instagram Story, so we’d say it’s pretty legit. The image shows that the DJ will perform a set at the event on April 13, but what might be most exciting about the invitation is that the shindig is presented by “KOURT X KYLIE.” As in, Kourtney Kardashian and her lip-kit mogul sister! Does this mean Kourt’s rumored makeup collab with Kylie is finally being realized!?

We’d be so psyched to see the youngest KarJenner at Coachella considering it’d be the first public event she’d attend since giving birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1! Fans finally getting to interact with the new mom at a cool desert party would be SO exciting. But the possibility of this also being a way to announce a makeup collection with Kourtney would be next level. It’s about time seeing as how Kylie has worked with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner on various projects already.

Back in Dec. 2017, Twitter user LaRonda Mangum pointed out evidence that a Kourt X Kylie collection was in the works. The fan posted a shot from the Dec. 10 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that showed a lip gloss container that had Kourtney’s name on it. “What is this future blessing that I see in the background?! Another collab featuring @kourtneykardash in @kyliecosmetics by @KylieJenner perhaps?!” she captioned the post. Looks like we’re about to be #blessed!

HollywoodLife reached out to Kourtney and Kylie’s reps for comment.