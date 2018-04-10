YouTube Hacked: Justin Bieber & More Stars’ Highly-Viewed Videos Deleted In Crazy Cyber Attack

Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ was reportedly deleted in a YouTube hack and replaced with frightening content. Other artists’ videos — including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift — were allegedly ‘defaced’ in the cyber attack.

YouTube is under fired for an alleged hack on some of the music industry’s top talent, including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Drake, Taylor Swift, Luis Fonsi, Chris Brown, Shakira, DJ Snake, and Katy Perry. Fonsi’s mega hit, “Despacito,” which recently reached a major milestone of 5 billion views on VEVO, was hit the hardest. The music video for “Despacito” was reportedly removed for some time on April 9, as concerned fans tweeted their outrage over the apparent hack. Other videos from the artists listed above were reportedly “defaced” with the titles and thumbnail images being compromised.

The videos that were affected appear to be working just fine as of April 10. However, during the alleged hack, when fans tried to search for the “Despacito” music video, users were reportedly greeted by a video image still that showed masked figures aiming guns at the camera. — An image that was not part of the original “Despacito” video. When fans attempted to press play, the video is stated that it was unavailable, at the time of the apparent hack.

The alleged hackers who refer to themselves as Prosox and Kuroi’sh, reportedly took credit for the cyber attack on Twitter.

All of the affected music videos were uploaded to each artist’s VEVO YouTube accounts. It’s not known whether the alleged hackers gained access to the individual accounts of the artists. One of the alleged hackers reportedly claimed to have used “script” to adjust the videos.

Take a look at some of the screenshots from fans who claim to have witnessed the alleged cyber attack.