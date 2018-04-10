Kourtney Kardashian’s BF Younes Hugs Mystery Woman Amidst Tristan’s Cheating Scandal

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima was spotted spending time with a mystery woman in West Hollywood, CA on Apr. 9 while Kourtney’s away on a tropical vacation. See the pics here!

Younes Bendjima, 24, spent an evening out with a mystery woman in West Hollywood on the night of Apr. 9 while girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s away on a tropical vacation with sis Kim Kardashian, 37. The Algerian hunk was standing outside with the woman for a while and engaged in laughs and conversation before he hugged her goodbye as she left. He looked to be comfortable with the brunette beauty as they walked together. There’s no word on whether the woman was a family member, friend or someone else. SEE THE PICS OF YOUNES AND THE MYSTERY WOMAN HERE!

Just a few days before his outing with the woman, Younes was all smiles with Kourtney in pics and video clips that showed them having a great time riding bikes and golf carts on a vacation in an exotic location. The couple have seemed to be getting on really well lately and Kourtney’s made sure to show off her romance on social media whenever she can. Whether she’s posting a sexy pic of herself sitting on Younes’ lap or an adorable snapshot of the two of them dancing by the moon, they have definitely proved they’re loving their love!

Kourtney and Younes first caused speculation that they were dating when they were seen hanging out together back in 2016. Although there’s been some drama surrounding their longtime relationship and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, 34, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been enjoying her younger beau. We’ll be on the lookout to see where things go from here but as always, we wish Kourtney and Younes the best in their relationship and beyond!