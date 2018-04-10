Neri Oxman: 5 Things To Know About Woman Brad Pitt Has Been Hanging Out With

Brad Pitt has reportedly been spending time with MIT professor, Neri Oxman, over the last six months. Here’s everything to know about the Israeli architect.

Neri Oxman, 42, has found herself thrust into headlines over the last several days after news broke of her friendship with Brad Pitt, 54, over the weekend. The two have reportedly been hanging out quite a bit recently, according to Page Six TV, and on April 9, a Nov. 2017 photo surfaced of him spending time at MIT, which is where Neri works as a professor. Although Neri wasn’t in the pic with the actor, fans are speculating that it’s proof the two have been seeing each other since at least then. However, Page Six reports that the relationship is strictly platonic (at least for now). Get to know Neri here:

1. Early years & start in architecture. Neri was born in Haifa, Israel, and was introduced to the world of art, as both her parents were architects. She moved to Jerusalem in 1997 and attended Hebrew University’s Hadassah Medical School. However, she ended her medical studies after two years and moved on to start studying architecture at the Israel Institute of Technology and London Architectural Association School of Architecture. She graduated in 2004 and moved to Boston to obtain her PhD in architecture at MIT, where she became a professor in 2010.

2. Her work is displayed in well-known places. Neri has permanent collections at the Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Centre Georges Pompidou, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, the Smithsonian Institution, the Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna, the FRA Collection and the Boston Museum of Science.

3. Work at MIT. Along with working as a Sony Corporation Career Development Professor and Associate Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab, Neri also founded the Mediated Matter research group at the prestigious university. This group conducts research in computational design, digital fabrication, materials science and synthetic biology to find new design possibilities. Through her work with the research group, she coined the term “material ecology,” which explores the relationship between produced materials (products, buildings etc.) and the environment.

4. She’s been highly awarded. Neri has been given many honors, including the Vilcek Prize in Design, MIT Collier Medal, Carnegie “Pride of America” Award and American Institute of Architects Women in Design Award, among others.

5. She’s been married before. Neri was married to Osvaldo Noe Golijov, an Argentine music composer and music professor. They had no children together, although he did have three kids from a previous marriage.