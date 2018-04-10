‘New Girl’ Season 6 Recap: Where Did Nick, Jess & The Gang Leave Off?

Need a refresher on where ‘New Girl’ left off when season six ended? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!



So much happened in season six of New Girl that it’s no wonder you’re totally blanking before the April 10 season seven premiere! Where do we even start? With Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel), of course! Jessica finally realizes she still has feelings for Nick, but there was nothing she could do about it because he was dating Reagan (Megan Fox). However, once Nick and Reagan break up, Jessica decides it’s time to come clean. The problem? Jess gets the vibe that Nick isn’t interested, so she keeps her feelings to herself. To escape the Nick drama, Jessica decides she’s moving away from Los Angeles and back to Portland to live with her dad. When Nick realizes he’s about to lose Jessica forever, he realizes he still has feelings, too. The season six finale ends with the two of them chasing each other down, Nick declaring he’s in love with Jess, and the two of them hardcore making out in the loft elevator. Love wins!

But, that’s not all that happened with Nick. His book, The Pepperwood Chronicles, finally gets finished and ends up building a fanbase. In fact, the book causes so much buzz that Nick is offered a publishing and distribution deal. It only took six seasons, but Nick finally becomes the published author he’s always dreamed of being. The best part? Jessica was there to support him through it all, even as she struggled internally with her feelings for him.

Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) bought and remodeled their own home and somehow managed to balance still being part of the gang. They spent plenty of time at the loft to feel included and to let their friends know they weren’t going anywhere. On top of that, Cece started her own modeling agency while Schmidt was offered a big promotion at work. The two big reveals in season six for Cece and Schmidt were that she is pregnant and his real name is Winston!

Last but certainly not least, Winston (Lamorne Morris) spent season six focusing on his relationship with his partner, Aly (Nasim Pedrad). They took the necessary steps to move forward, and Winston even proposed! However, their big moment was when it was revealed that Aly found Winston’s father for him.

As you can see, there is plenty to be explored and wrapped up in the final eight episodes of New Girl! Make sure to tune in to the season seven premiere on Tuesday, April 10 at 9:30pm on FOX.