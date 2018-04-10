Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheating On Khloe: Kissing & Motorboating 2 Women In New Video

This does NOT look good! Tristan Thompson was caught on camera making out with multiple women amid his alleged flirting session in NYC! Watch the insane video here.

What in the world is going on?! Following reports that claim Tristan Thompson, 27, was spotted cozying up to a mystery woman in New York City on April 7, new footage, obtained by TMZ, has surfaced of him cheating on his baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, with not one but TWO different women back in October! In the clip, Tristan can be seen tonguing down one of the women and then motorboating the other. The incident reportedly took place at a hookah lounge outside Washington, D.C. ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Washington Wizards. Take a look at the video below!

Making the situation even more heartbreaking, Khloe would have been about three months pregnant during this time as she’s expected to give birth any day now! After seeing pics of Tristan getting flirty with another woman this past weekend, the KUWTK star is in a state of shock. “Khloe is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful,” our insider continued. Now, with the most recent footage, we can’t imagine how Khloe’s taking it!

As many of you already know, Khloe is spending the final moments of her pregnancy in Cleveland, in hopes of making it easier for Tristan to be there during his busy basketball season. However, we’re not sure how welcoming she’ll be to Tristan once he returns! Nevertheless, we hope for the sake of her baby girl, the scandal isn’t as bad as it seems!