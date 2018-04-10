T.J. Miller Arrested For Allegedly Giving Feds Fake Info Over Amtrak Bomb Threat

T.J. Miller, have you done? The former ‘Silicon Valley’ star was busted by the FBI in NYC on April 10 for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat!

T.J. Miller, 36, is in some hot water, this time, with the United States federal government. The former Silicon Valley star and controversial comedian was arrested by the FBI in LaGuardia airport in NYC on April 9, according TMZ. Security footage obtained by the publication shows T.J. getting taken into custody around 10 PM ET. He was booked, in documents obtained by TMZ, with “providing false information” or pulling a hoax with federal authorities. Supposedly, these charges stem from a March 18 incident when T.J. was riding an Amtrak train from Washington D.C. to New York City. While on the train, T.J. called the feds to report that a woman with brown hair and a scarf.

This alleged woman “has a bomb in her bag,” T.J. reportedly said. An Amtrak police officer called T.J., who added that this woman kept checking the bag and seemed like she wanted to exit the train while leaving it behind. “This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.” However, T.J. allegedly gave officials the wrong train number. As a result, a different Amtrak train – one in Connecticut – was stopped and searched, causing massive delays. T.J., in the docs obtained by TMZ, supposedly caused 926 hours worth of delays, as well as disrupting several law enforcement agencies and bomb squads in New York and Connecticut.

So, what’s the deal with the woman and the scarf? Supposedly, T.J. was “removed” from his train to NYC because he was allegedly too intoxicated to be civil. A train attendant claims that T.J. had consumed two glasses of win and two double Scott and sodas. He also allegedly “exchanged profanity” with a woman in the First Class car. The woman claims T.J. was being “loud and belligerent,” and had made a comment about her hair. The cops, according to the docs, determined T.J. had a grudge with the woman made the false report of a bomb as a result.

The FBI obtained an arrest warrant for T.J. and busted him when he flew back to the US after doing several shows in Canada the prior weekend. He was released from custody on April 10 after posting a $100,000 bond.

This is not the first time T.J. has been in trouble. In 2017, he was accused of sexually a woman when he was a student at George Washington University. He denied these accusations. In 2016, he was arrested after he allegedly got into a drunken fight with his Uber driver.