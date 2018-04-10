8 Stars Who Love To Go Topless At The Beach

Sun’s out, fun’s out! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and more aren’t shy about stripping down at the beach. See their best topless, tropical pics here!

What makes a vacation great when you’re a celebrity? It’s a mix of a few things: high-end hotels, hot sand, VIP treatment, and enough privacy to take it all off when they go to the beach! A surprising amount of celebs are fans of topless beaches, or at least making them topless when they visit! Count Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Chloe Grace Moretz, and even Kim Zolciak among them.

Bella got her fans all heart eye emoji’d when she posted a throwback Instagram pic showing her, Kendall, and some other friends having fun in the sun sans shirts. The girls are holding hands as they jump off the back of a yacht into the ocean. And…they’re also wearing thong bikini bottoms. Trying to picture this happening with our friends and…nope, coming up blank.

Kim recently freaked her 16-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann, out by posting a photo of her sunbathing topless with husband Kroy Biermann. Kim didn’t show off anything scandalous, but it was clear she left her top at home, and of course her teenage daughter was mortified! She commented on her mother’s Instagram, “Where is ur top?” Good question, kid!

Dying to see more photos of stunning stars going topless at the beach? We’ve got you covered. Check out our gallery above to see the pics of Bella, Kendall, Kim, and five more celebs!