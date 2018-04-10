Ronda Rousey Cries Remembering Dad’s Suicide & How She Coped In ‘Hollywood Medium’ Preview

Ronda Rousey breaks down in tears talking about her dad’s suicide and how much she loves him in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘Hollywood Medium.’ Watch the preview now.

In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 11 episode of Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry reads Ronda Rousey. This may just be the most emotional one yet. He sees a vehicle and someone’s last moments. This shocks Ronda to her core. When Tyler asks Ronda what it means, she opens up. “My dad, he had broken his back, and he happened to have a rare blood disorder that kept him from healing.” She reveals that her father was eventually told he would become a paraplegic or a quadriplegic.

“My dad decided to take matters into his own hands because he was in a huge amount of pain every day. He couldn’t work anymore. He felt like he was a drag on the family,” Ronda continues. “He drove his car out and he put a hose in the exhaust.” Ronda was 8 years old when her dad committed suicide. “I remember that when he passed I would just try to tell myself that he was on a business trip and he’d be back… And that was my way to cope with it,” she says through tears. She doesn’t want to say too much for fear of breaking down completely.

Her tears fall freely as she talks about her beloved father. “But I wouldn’t be crying unless he was awesome. He was the best.” Ronda chronicled her life and her father’s death in her 2015 autobiography, My Fight/Your Fight. Her father would be so proud of all her achievements. She just made one of the most epic debuts in WWE history at WrestleMania 34! Hollywood Medium season 3 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!