Nicki Minaj Confirms Release Date Of New Music & Fans Go Nuts: Is She Coming For Cardi B?

This is NOT a drill! Nicki Minaj is back! She’s releasing new music on April 12, just days after Cardi B dropped her debut album to rave reviews! — It’s raining new music and we have a preview of Nicki’s upcoming tracks!

Nicki Minaj, 35, is back! The rapper returned to social media after a 4-month hiatus to reveal that she will be dropping new music this week! Two new tracks titled, “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” will be released on April 12 at 2 PM ET and 10 AM PT everywhere, Minaj said on both Instagram and Twitter. Along with the exciting news, the rapper showed off the cover art for both tracks. “Chun Li” shows Minaj, in a string thong, knee-highs and a fur jacket, sitting on a chair. Her hair is done up in two top buns as she’s draped in chunky, gold jewels. The art for “Barbie Tingz” shows Minaj, along with four other women in masks and wigs, dressed in corseted Shakespeare-style dresses.

It’s unclear if Minaj has an album up her sleeve. However, fans are itching for one since she hasn’t dropped an album since The Pinkprint in 2014. In 2017, Minaj focused on collaborations, including her popular features on hits including, Yo Gotti (“Rake It Up”), Lil Uzi Vert (“The Way Life Goes”), Travis Scott (“Krippy Kush Remix”), A$AP Ferg (“Plain Jane” remix), Migos and Cardi B (“MotorSport”), and others.

Minaj hinted that her return was near when she took to Twitter the first weekend of April with cryptic messages, which sparked speculation she was starting some sort of countdown. Minaj mysteriously tweeted “4” then deleted it and on Monday (April 9) she returned with another tweet, this time tweeting “3.” The apparent “countdown,” as her Barbz are calling it, just so happens to coincide with the release date of her new tracks. Sneaky, sneaky, Nicki!

Minaj chose an interesting time to return to the spotlight after a 4-month social media hiatus and laying low for the most part. Her major music tease comes just a few days after Cardi B, 25, dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Some may say Minaj’s timing is purposeful since Cardi’s on top of the music scene, significantly in the rap world. However, the beef something the haters just like to cook up. As noted earlier, Minaj and Cardi collaborated on Motorsport” recently with Migos. Not to mention, Cardi put the feud rumors to rest on an interview ahead of her album’s release.

Cardi confirmed that the supposed feud is “internet made-up,” and something “I don’t really have the time for,” she told Ebro of Beats 1 . “It’s like, if you ain’t f–king my man, or if you not taking my money from me, or if you not stop my money then I don’t really give a f–k about you.” Cardi continued: ”I already say she’s an amazing artist, I did videos before jamming to her songs, like what do people expect?”