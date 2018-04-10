Eve Shares Story Of How Janet Jackson Saved Her After Being Drugged At Party: She Took Care Of Me

Janet Jackson once came to Eve’s rescue, she said on ‘The Talk’, after her drink was spiked at a party. Watch her tell the harrowing story here.

Eve, 39, opened up about her own terrifying past experience on The Talk when discussing the dangers women face when their drinks get unknowingly spiked with date rape drugs. The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper said she was at an awards show afterparty years ago, and she knew so many people there that she didn’t think anything about leaving her drink unattended at times. About an hour after setting her drink down, she said she started to feel really weird, and she knew something was wrong.

“I started feeling crazy and not drunk and I knew immediately something was different and it was weird because I was there, but I wasn’t there,” Eve told the women of The Talk. “Whoever I was with, I tapped them on the shoulder and said, ‘Something is wrong’, and they were like, ‘No you’re just drunk’, and I started hysterically crying.”

Someone finally realized that something was up, and took Eve to a quiet, private room. Enter Janet Jackson, 51, who would become Eve’s guardian angel that night. “I hear this really soft voice that’s like, ‘It’s okay, I’ll take care of it,'” she continued. And I’m, like, snot crying, and I turn around and its Janet Jackson. I was so embarrassed and I was like, ‘I didn’t want to meet you like this. And she’s like, ‘I got this, don’t worry. Calm down.”

How amazing is that? Janet knows that women have to stick together, and she was truly a hero that night. Something terrible could have happened to Eve, if it weren’t for Janet stepping in. Eve declined to elaborate further about what event they were at, or what happened after Janet came to the rescue.