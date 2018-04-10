Did Tristan Kiss Another Woman Ahead Of Khloe’s Due Date? — He Gets Cozy With Sexy Brunette

OMG, is Tristan Thompson being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian just days before her due date?! He appears to get intimate with another woman in an NYC club in this shocking video!

Khloe Kardashian was alone in Cleveland over the weekend while Tristan Thompson was in New York City ahead of his April 9 game against the New York Knicks — and he appeared to be up to no good while partying in the Big Apple. The basketball star hit up PD-D lounge on April 7, and a video from the evening shows him getting quite close to another woman. In the footage, which was obtained by DailyMail, Tristan leans in close to the gorgeous brunette, and it even looks like they could have shared a kiss. However, it’s impossible to know for sure, as his hood is in the way of their lips. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF TRISTAN.

Either way, the video brings up a lot of questions about exactly what Tristan was up to while his pregnant girlfriend waited out the last days of her pregnancy several states away. The other woman’s arm is noticeably around Tristan’s neck in the vid, and they’re clearly leaning in close to talk intimately during the outing. Meanwhile, Khloe is currently in her ninth month of pregnancy, and just posted a PDA photo from her pregnancy shoot with Tristan in which she gushed about how “ready” she is for their little girl to arrive.

We don’t want to jump to any conclusions here, as Tristan’s night out could have been completely innocent. However, Khloe has been cheated on in more than one of her past relationships, so it’s certainly an issue that hits close to home for the 33-year-old. Either way, though, this baby is coming any day now, so fingers crossed that this video of Tristan just looks a lot shadier than it actually is!